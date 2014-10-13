* Belka: wrong to assume Oct cut start of bigger cycle
* Other rate-setters cautious on further cuts
* Comments signal any further easing to be limited
(Wraps with other central bankers' comments)
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, Oct 13 Poland may cut interest rates
once more, the central bank governor said on Monday, but he
dismissed the idea that last week's cut was the start of another
major easing cycle.
Comments from two other rate setters, Elzbieta Chojna-Duch
and Adam Glapinski, suggested any further easing was likely to
be limited and may not have the unanimous support of the
Monetary Policy Council.
Poland cut rates by a deeper-than-expected 50 basis points
last week and signalled more easing could follow in quick
succession as economic weakness in the euro zone and the Ukraine
crisis constrain domestic GDP growth.
Markets have started to price in a further 50 basis points
in cuts by the end of the year. The benchmark interest rate now
stands at an all-time low of 2 percent.
But central bank governor Marek Belka told the Gazeta
Wyborcza daily that it was wrong to assume an aggressive easing
cycle had begun.
"It may be just one more cut," he said in an interview with
the newspaper. "If it only depended on me, I would strongly
concentrate in time all changes of rates, and then observe
(their impact)."
Belka said the main reason for the October cut was subdued
inflation which will not reach 1.5 percent - the lower bound of
the bank's inflation target - over the next two years. He said
the rate differential with the euro zone was also a factor.
"Ultra-low rates around the world and relatively high rates
in Poland could mean a certain strengthening of the zloty,"
Belka said. "In the current economic situation such
strengthening would not suit us."
Poland's consumer prices fell 0.3 percent year-on-year in
August, their deepest decline in more than three decades. The
central bank targets inflation at 2.5 percent.
DOVES VS HAWKS
The central bank's 10-member Monetary Policy Council is
split on the need for rate cuts. Belka said last week the
October decision was not unanimous.
Analysts believe that the October 50-point cut was likely
backed by Belka, Anna Zielinska-Glebocka, Jerzy Osiatynski,
Bratkowski and Chojna-Duch. Belka has a casting vote in case of
a deadlock.
Chojna-Duch, until recently one of the most dovish policy
makers in Poland, was quoted as saying on Monday that the
central bank should take its time before making further rate
decisions.
"One has to stress that the October rate cut was deeper than
expected. It would be good if we reserved some time now to
assess its effects," Chojna-Duch told state news agency PAP.
Marta Petka-Zagajewska, chief economist at Raiffeisen Bank
Polska said the comments from Chojna-Duch and Belka reduce the
likelihood there will be another 50-point cut in November, or
more than one 25 point cut in the whole cycle.
"Nevertheless, inflation staying below 1.5 percent in the
policy horizon is a strong argument for doves," she said.
Echoing the caution on further rate cuts, policymaker Adam
Glapinski said there was no room left for the bank to cut
interest rates further, confirming his reputation as a supporter
of tighter policy.
But in an illustration of how difficult it is likely to be
to sustain a consensus, one council member, Andrzej Bratkowski
was quoted as saying on Monday that Poland may need to further
cut rates by as much as 75 basis points as economic growth is
likely to slow to below 3 percent next year.
He was also quoted as saying that the whole easing cycle may
total 100-125 basis points, making him possibly the strongest
supporter of easing on the rate-setting panel.
(Additional reporting by Michal Janusz; Editing by Hugh Lawson)