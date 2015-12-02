* Bank keeps key rate at record low of 1.5 pct
* Analysts see rate cut next year after MPC reshuffle
* Belka says cut not necessary, but wouldn't be tragedy
* Says inflation may turn positive by Jan
WARSAW, Dec 2 Poland's central bank kept
interest rates on hold at a record low on Wednesday, with its
governor saying a cut expected by analysts next year would not
be necessary and would be unlikely to lower the cost of credit.
The bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said
that the current level of rates, with the benchmark rate at 1.50
percent, has contributed to keeping Poland on a path of balanced
growth.
The panel has decided for the last time on policy in its
current shape ahead of a reshuffle early next year that analysts
expect will usher in more monetary easing.
Poland is expected to cut interest rates to a fresh low of
1.25 percent in the first quarter, following the election
victory of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has called for
looser policy.
"I believe, that most likely such a rate cut would not cause
credit to become even cheaper," Belka told a news conference
after the rate decision. "There would not be a tragedy, there
would not be any benefit," he said.
The PiS-controlled parliament and President Andrzej Duda, a
PiS ally, will appoint eight out of 10 members of the central
bank's rate-setting panel by the middle of February 2016. Duda
will also name a new central bank governor by mid-2016.
A PiS lawmaker has said rates had room to fall by 25 to 50
basis points.
Consumer prices have been falling in annual terms for 17
months in Poland, despite economic growth of more than 3 percent
and a central bank inflation target of 2.5 percent. In November,
the consumer inflation rate stood at -0.5 percent year-on-year.
Belka said on Wednesday that the banks forecasts showed
inflation could turn positive in December or January and would
gradually rise further, but remain below 1.5 percent until
end-2016.
The central bank cut rates by half a point in March to a
record low, then announced its rate-cutting cycle was over.
Rates have been unchanged since then.
