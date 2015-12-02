* Bank keeps key rate at record low of 1.5 pct

* Analysts see rate cut next year after MPC reshuffle

* Belka says cut not necessary, but wouldn't be tragedy

* Says inflation may turn positive by Jan (Adds quotes details)

By Jakub Iglewski and Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, Dec 2 Poland's central bank kept interest rates on hold at a record low on Wednesday, with its governor saying a cut expected by analysts next year would not be necessary and would be unlikely to lower the cost of credit.

The bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said that the current level of rates, with the benchmark rate at 1.50 percent, has contributed to keeping Poland on a path of balanced growth.

The panel has decided for the last time on policy in its current shape ahead of a reshuffle early next year that analysts expect will usher in more monetary easing.

Poland is expected to cut interest rates to a fresh low of 1.25 percent in the first quarter, following the election victory of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has called for looser policy.

"I believe, that most likely such a rate cut would not cause credit to become even cheaper," Belka told a news conference after the rate decision. "There would not be a tragedy, there would not be any benefit," he said.

The PiS-controlled parliament and President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, will appoint eight out of 10 members of the central bank's rate-setting panel by the middle of February 2016. Duda will also name a new central bank governor by mid-2016.

A PiS lawmaker has said rates had room to fall by 25 to 50 basis points.

Consumer prices have been falling in annual terms for 17 months in Poland, despite economic growth of more than 3 percent and a central bank inflation target of 2.5 percent. In November, the consumer inflation rate stood at -0.5 percent year-on-year.

Belka said on Wednesday that the banks forecasts showed inflation could turn positive in December or January and would gradually rise further, but remain below 1.5 percent until end-2016.

The central bank cut rates by half a point in March to a record low, then announced its rate-cutting cycle was over. Rates have been unchanged since then. (Additional reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Toby Chopra)