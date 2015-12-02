WARSAW Dec 2 Poland's central bank Governor
Marek Belka said on Wednesday that cutting interest rates would
be unnecessary and would likely fail to lower the cost of
credit, even though many economists expect monetary easing next
year.
Speaking after the rate-setting panel kept the benchmark
rate at an all-time low of 1.5 percent, Belka said current
monetary policy was contributing to keeping Poland on a path of
balanced growth.
"I believe that a rate cut is not necessary," Belka told a
news conference.
Economists expect the central bank to cut rates after a
change in the make-up of the rate-setting panel, due early next
year.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by
Marcin Goettig)