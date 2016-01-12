WARSAW Jan 12 Polish central banker candidate Marek Chrzanowski said on Tuesday that it was possible to stimulate economic growth with monetary policy.

"I think that obviously one can stimulate economic growth with monetary policy," Chrzanowski told a parliamentary committee.

"The European Central Bank and the (Polish central bank) are both ... supposed to look after price stability. This task can be accompanied by supporting the economic policy of the government, if it doesn't threaten price stability."

Chrzanowski is a candidate of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party to join the 10-member rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC) in the first quarter of the year.

The candidates need to be confirmed by a vote in parliament and sworn in to join the MPC. The PiS party has an outright majority in both chambers of parliament.

Its other candidates to join the MPC are Grazyna Ancyparowicz, Eryk Lon, Henryk Wnorowski, Jerzy Kropiwnicki and Eugeniusz Gatnar.

