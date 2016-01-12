WARSAW Jan 12 Polish central banker candidate
Marek Chrzanowski said on Tuesday that it was possible to
stimulate economic growth with monetary policy.
"I think that obviously one can stimulate economic growth
with monetary policy," Chrzanowski told a parliamentary
committee.
"The European Central Bank and the (Polish central bank) are
both ... supposed to look after price stability. This task can
be accompanied by supporting the economic policy of the
government, if it doesn't threaten price stability."
Chrzanowski is a candidate of the ruling Law and Justice
(PiS) party to join the 10-member rate-setting Monetary Policy
Council (MPC) in the first quarter of the year.
The candidates need to be confirmed by a vote in parliament
and sworn in to join the MPC. The PiS party has an outright
majority in both chambers of parliament.
Its other candidates to join the MPC are Grazyna
Ancyparowicz, Eryk Lon, Henryk Wnorowski, Jerzy Kropiwnicki and
Eugeniusz Gatnar.
(Reporting by Adrian Krajewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by
Marcin Goettig and Wiktor Szary; editing by Agnieszka Barteczko)