WARSAW, Sept 5 The resignation of Polish central bank policymaker Marek Chrzanowski after just eight months in the role is not likely to change interest rate policy, analysts said on Monday, two days before the central bank's next meeting.

Chrzanowski said on Monday that he had resigned from the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council. He did not give a reason but said his departure had not been triggered by any conflict within the 10-member panel.

He was among policymakers appointed to the council in January by Poland's new conservative government after the terms of most members expired.

The new MPC has broadly continued the bank's wait-and-see policy, aimed at keeping borrowing costs at record lows to keep the economy growing while taking into account potential risks such as Britain's decision to leave the European Union.

"I have tendered my resignation from the MPC. Nothing bad is happening. This is not caused by any conflict at the central bank or the MPC," Chrzanowski told Reuters.

Chrzanowski had been seen as more hawkish than some other members but analysts said the prevailing view that rates should not be changed from the current level of 1.5 percent in the coming months would be maintained after he is replaced.

"Even if we assume that the new MPC member will be very dovish, one should not expect a quick shift in the monetary policy," Magdalena Petka-Zagajewska, an analyst with Raiffeisen Bank said.

