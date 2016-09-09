WARSAW, Sept 9 Poland's Senate may appoint a new
central bank policymaker to replace the outgoing Marek
Chrzanowski at sittings on Oct. 19-20 or Nov. 3-4, head of the
Senate's chancellery Jakub Kowalski said.
"Most likely the Senate will schedule a vote on dismissing
Marek Chrzanowski during the Sept. 21-22 sitting," Kowalski told
reporters.
"If he is dismissed, then parliamentary groupings will have
time to present their candidates," he said. "Realistically, the
Senate may appoint a new Monetary Policy Council member at the
sittings on Oct. 19-20 or Nov. 3-4."
Chrzanowski said last week that he has stepped down and said
his decision was not caused by any conflict at the central bank
or the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council (MPC).
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig)