WARSAW, March 13 The European Central Bank (ECB) urged Poland on Friday to bring the law governing its central bank in line with European rules protecting central bank independence.

The ECB said an amendment to Polish law currently being debated by the government fails to remove a requirement for the central bank to forward its draft policy assumptions to the government, a provision that violates EU rules.

"These provisions need to be brought into line with the relevant requirements of the (European) Treaty and of the Statute of the ESCB (European System of Central Banks)" the ECB said in its opinion to the amendment.

Article 7 of the ESCB statute states a member central bank, which includes Poland as a non-euro zone European Union member, shall not "seek or take instructions" from the government.

The ECB has no direct way of enforcing its view or penalising Poland if Warsaw ignores its objections. But its opinion still carries weight.

The European Commission will note the ECB's opinion, and it could take action if Poland refuses to take into account the ECB objections. That could include going to the European Court of Justice.

"Amendments addressing the outstanding issues ... concerning central bank independence ... need to be adopted and enter into force as soon as possible, irrespective of when Poland adopts the euro" the ECB said.

The European Central Bank earlier in March raised concerns about a draft law in Slovenia over powers to fire central bank board members. It has repeatedly warned Hungary to respect the independence of monetary policy.

The ECB also said it welcomes provisions in the amendment that would prevent the central bank from extending credit to a bank as part of a rehabilitation programme, but raised concerns about rules for dismissing policymakers.

ECB said current Polish law was already inconsistent with European law by providing too many grounds for dismissal of the central bank governor and other members of decision-taking bodies.

"The draft law not only fails to remedy the above incompatibilities ...but introduces an additional ground for dismissal of the MPC members," the ECB said.

The main purpose of the amendment is to reduce the number of members of the central bank's Monetary Policy Council. But if it became law, it would also make it possible for to dismiss an MPC member for taking up paid activities or activities in international organisations without the MPC's consent.

The Polish government is working on changing the central bank law, but the draft law has still not been approved by the government. It is not clear if it will get parliamentary approval before its term ends in the autumn.

Comments from Polish finance ministry and central bank on the ECB opinion were not immediately available. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig, additional reporting by Paul Carrel; Editing by Larry King)