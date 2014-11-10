WARSAW Nov 10 Polish interest rates are at an appropriately low level and there is no need to bring them down any further at the moment, ratesetter Adam Glapinski said.

"The rates are at a sufficiently low level," Glapinski said in a comment authorised for release on Monday.

Asked what would make him consider supporting further cuts, Glapinski cited "extraordinary factors" such as a threat of recession within the next four quarters or a sudden influx of short-term capital.

"None of these elements is signalled in the projection. The slowdown is not dramatic, the projection shows that growth will stand at a level of around 3 percent," he said, referring to the central bank's long-term economic forecast.

Last week, Poland kept its key interest rate at an all-time low level of 2.00 percent, surprising markets which expected a cut. The bank also signalled that only a deterioration of the outlook for economic growth could prompt more monetary easing.

But analysts say the 10-member rate-setting council is divided on the issue, while several members have also changed their views.

Markets therefore tend to track statements of each member to try to judge what the council may do next with rates.

