WARSAW, March 9 Polish central banker Adam
Glapinski said he expected interest rates to remain at current
record lows until early 2016, when most of the monetary council
members' end their term.
"By the end of the council's term, one should not expect a
change in the level of interest rates, although extraordinary
circumstances do not utterly exclude this," Glapinski told
reporters.
He added that by such circumstances he meant a potential,
massive capital inflows to Poland after the European Central
Bank (ECB) launches quantitative easing.
Glapinski also said that moderate inflows, which would
result in a gradual strengthening of the zloty, would not be
harmful for the economy.
"A stronger zloty is not that dangerous. Exports will
manage. But a violent inflow would later result in a risk of a
violent outflow," he said.
At its March meeting, Poland's central bank cut rates by 50
basis points to a record low of 1.5 percent.
The term for most of the council members ends in January and
February next year.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko;
Editing by Kim Coghill)