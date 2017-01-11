WARSAW Jan 11 There is no reason for Poland's central bank to change the level of interest rates this year, governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday, adding rates could be increased in 2018 if the economy accelerated.

"I absolutely see no such reason," Glapinski told a news conference when asked whether the bank would change rates in 2017. "Inflation will slowly rise in my opinion ... and rates will remain constant ... encouraging development."

Glapinski also said that if economic growth accelerates in 2018, then the time will come for rate increases. (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)