WARSAW Feb 8 All Polish central bank policymakers currently agree that a wait-and-see strategy in monetary policy is best for now given that inflation will likely stabilise after rising in early 2017, central bank governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday.

"For now we all agree that wait-and-see is the best strategy," he said at a news conference after the bank decided to leave the main interest rate at its all-time low of 1.5 percent. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig)