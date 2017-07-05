FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
13 hours ago
Poland central bank governor says to support stable rates to end-2018
July 5, 2017 / 3:18 PM / 13 hours ago

Poland central bank governor says to support stable rates to end-2018

1 Min Read

WARSAW, July 5 (Reuters) - Poland's central bank Governor Adam Glapinski said on Wednesday that he will support interest rates remaining stable until the end of 2018.

"I think that with huge probability I can say that in 2018 interest rates will not be changed, which does not mean that I do not expect some votes on this," Glapinski told a news conference after the central bank left rates unchanged.

"... in 2018, I will support the position that rates are not changed," he said. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Bartosz Chmielewski; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)

