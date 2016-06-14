BRIEF-Rizal Commercial Banking clarifies on news article entitled "China bank woos RCBC for merger talks"
* Refers to news article entitled "china bank woos rcbc for merger talks" posted in philippine star (internet edition) on may 21
SOPOT, Poland, June 14 Poland's central bank should not fight against currency markets through interventions as this would lead to a quick depletion of its foreign exchange reserves, rate-setter Lukasz Hardt told Reuters on Tuesday.
"This does not mean that an intervention is not possible, but it's more about correcting certain phenomena, not fighting a trend," Hardt said.
Hardt said that "it appears" that deflation in Poland is starting to ease, adding that interest rates will most likely remain stable over the next months. "We'll see what happens after that," he said.
Hardt added that the free-floating zloty was "a good insurance policy" in case of external shocks. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Wiktor Szary)
* Anant Asavabhokhin has resigned from his position as director of the company, effective from may 22, 2017 onwards