WARSAW, Sept 22 Poland's central bank will most likely start cutting interest rates in October, but there is no need for aggressive moves because the economy is still doing well, rate-setter Jerzy Hausner was quoted as saying on Monday.

Hausner, a key swing voter on the 10-member Monetary Policy Council (MPC), told state agency PAP that any "radical moves" on rates would not translate into higher economic growth, which he estimates at about 3 percent year-on-year in the coming quarters.

"One should expect adjustment. This obviously means that we will lower rates. And most likely this will start in October," Hausner said.

"But the meaning of our statement is not such that we will be conducting an easy monetary policy. We do not want a more restrictive policy," Hausner added.

The bank's benchmark interest rate has been on hold at a record low 2.50 percent since July 2013.

The bank said after its policy meeting this month that it would start cutting rates if new data confirmed the economy - eastern Europe's largest - was weakening and inflation was holding below the bank's 2.5 percent target.

Since then, data showed industrial output fell in August at the fastest pace since March 2013 and deflation accelerated.

Hausner said monetary easing will likely consist of more than one move. The next meeting on rates is due Oct. 7-8.

"We are not thinking about one move, but we also do not think that this will be a transition from a policy which we understand as a policy of stabilisation in the direction of policy which is a policy of reviving (growth)," Hausner said.

The bank cut interest rates by 225 basis points between October 2012 and July 2013.

Hausner said that currently there are no signs that a "clear deceleration" in economic growth will take place.

"Indeed, it is not as optimistic as some while ago, but it is not negative," he said, adding that even if growth slowed to 2.9 percent, it would not be a reason to conduct an "easy" monetary policy aimed at stimulating growth. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Michal Janusz; Editing by Marcin Goclowski and Susan Fenton)