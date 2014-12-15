WARSAW Dec 15 Poland should consider further
interest rate cuts if consumer prices continue to fall early
next year or if the economy slows, rate-setter Jerzy Hausner
said in an interview published on Monday.
Poland's economy grew by an annual 3.3 percent in the third
quarter, driven mostly by domestic demand, while data released
on Monday showed consumer prices fell again in November, this
time by a higher-than-expected 0.6 percent, mainly due to
declines in food, transport and clothing costs.
"For now we don't see such a risk (of a deflation spiral),
as proved by the latest growth data showing consumption demand
as the strongest engine of the economy," Hausner was quoted as
saying by the Wall Street Journal.
"If it turns out that deflation extends into the spring, I
would conclude that the problem is becoming serious and it would
be a signal for potential monetary adjustment."
As the decline in prices is caused by external factors,
stimulating price growth would require "a very significant
reduction in interest rates, leading to negative phenomena that
can't be ignored", Hausner added.
At its last meeting in December, Poland's central bank kept
the benchmark interest rate at an all-time low of 2.0 percent
, which Hausner described as "appropriate" for
now.
Asked whether he thought Poland's zloty currency was too
strong, Hausner said he was "not worried at all" as the recent
rise was not rapid enough to significantly change the situation
for exporters or importers.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing
by Gareth Jones)