BRIEF-OTP Bank Q1 profit beats forecast on higher revenue, low risk costs
May 12 Hungary's OTP Bank says in Q1 earnings statement:
BUDAPEST, Sept 30 Low interest rates seem to be a longer-term phenomenon in central Europe due to various global factors, Polish central bank Governor Marek Belka told a conference on Wednesday.
Belka said the consequences of low interest rates on the economies of the region were still to be seen, but so far it seemed that there was no risk of a bubble forming in the real estate market.
"We don't see a situation leading to a bubble ... in the real estate assets," Belka said in a speech in Budapest.
"It seems that for now, lending to households in CEE cannot be perceived as a source of risk," he said, adding that monetary policy should go hand in hand with macroprudential policy to minimise the risks of building up of systemic risks. (Reporting by Gergely Szakacs and Krisztina Than)
By Hanna Paul May 12 Most Southeast Asian stock markets were flat to lower on Friday, with the Philippines declining for a third time this week on profit-taking, while Indonesia posted its biggest intraday percentage gain in three weeks. Asian stocks slipped, tracking Wall Street which was dragged down by a selloff in shares of department stores. Philippine stocks fell as much as 1.1 percent to their lowest in over a week, with real estate stocks declining the most.