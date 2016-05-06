* Economist has long history with ruling party

* Appointment raises chances of rates staying at 1.5 percent (Adds comments, details, context)

By Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goettig

WARSAW, May 6 Poland's president chose economics professor and former rate-setter Adam Glapinski as central bank governor on Friday, in a widely expected decision that will bolster the ruling conservatives' views on the monetary policy council.

Glapinski, 66, who left the rate-setting panel in February to become a non-voting central bank board member, is a close ally of Law and Justice (PiS) party head Jaroslaw Kaczynski.

His nomination, expected to easily win approval from parliament, will likely cement the prevailing view on the council that interest rates should remain at their current, record lows of 1.5 percent for the time being.

PiS and its ally President Andrzej Duda have nominated most of the current members of the 10-seat rate council in recent months, filling positions that became vacant when the previous rate-setters' terms expired.

In the run-up to last October's election, the party had signalled it wanted borrowing costs cut further. But it appears to have rowed back after winning the vote, mostly on concern over the possible impact on the banking sector.

"Changing the current level of interest rates would cause uncertainty in the markets," Glapinski said in January.

Economists say further rate cuts would likely have minimal impact on growth but would dent lenders' profits, already damaged by a bank tax introduced by PiS in February to finance its sweeping social spending agenda.

Glapinski is likely to take over the helm of the central bank after Marek Belka's six-year term expires on June 11. He "will continue a cautious monetary policy, balancing inflation-targeting with financial stability," said Michal Dybula, chief economist at BGZ BNP Paribas bank.

VOTING RECORD

As a member of the central bank's rate-setting panel, Glapinski voted against seven of the 10 cuts in the main interest rate since the start of the latest easing cycle in November 2012.

As governor, he may come under pressure to help the PiS government deal with the thorny issue of underwater Swiss franc mortgages taken out by Polish homeowners, analysts say.

The party is struggling to meet its election promise to help hundreds of thousands of borrowers who have seen their debt skyrocket since the start of 2015, when the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the franc.

Its previous proposal to allow borrowers to convert the loans into zlotys using an exchange rate close to levels from before the franc's rise met stiff resistance from banks and the financial supervisor KNF.

"I expect pressure on the new NBP governor to involve the central bank in solving of the problem of Swiss franc loans," said Urszula Krynska, economist at Bank Millennium.

One way for the central bank to get involved would be to use its hard currency reserves to help banks convert Swiss francs mortgages into zloty loans, economists say.

"They could do it on the market, which would cause a sharp weakening of the zloty. An alternative would be to close the positions outside the market, with the central bank," said Piotr Kalisz, chief economist at Citi Handlowy in Warsaw.

Prospects for a painful Swiss franc solution have weighed on Polish bank stocks since the October election, alongside a general souring of investor sentiment over PiS economic policies.

Kaczynski said last month the central bank "must" get involved in dealing with the mortgages, according to pro-government wSieci weekly. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Sobczak,; Additional reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Jakub Iglewski; Editing by Justyna Pawlak and Mark Trevelyan)