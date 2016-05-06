* Economist has long history with ruling party
* Appointment raises chances of rates staying at 1.5 percent
(Adds comments, details, context)
By Pawel Sobczak and Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, May 6 Poland's president chose economics
professor and former rate-setter Adam Glapinski as central bank
governor on Friday, in a widely expected decision that will
bolster the ruling conservatives' views on the monetary policy
council.
Glapinski, 66, who left the rate-setting panel in February
to become a non-voting central bank board member, is a close
ally of Law and Justice (PiS) party head Jaroslaw Kaczynski.
His nomination, expected to easily win approval from
parliament, will likely cement the prevailing view on the
council that interest rates should remain at their current,
record lows of 1.5 percent for the time being.
PiS and its ally President Andrzej Duda have nominated most
of the current members of the 10-seat rate council in recent
months, filling positions that became vacant when the previous
rate-setters' terms expired.
In the run-up to last October's election, the party had
signalled it wanted borrowing costs cut further. But it appears
to have rowed back after winning the vote, mostly on concern
over the possible impact on the banking sector.
"Changing the current level of interest rates would cause
uncertainty in the markets," Glapinski said in January.
Economists say further rate cuts would likely have minimal
impact on growth but would dent lenders' profits, already
damaged by a bank tax introduced by PiS in February to finance
its sweeping social spending agenda.
Glapinski is likely to take over the helm of the central
bank after Marek Belka's six-year term expires on June 11. He
"will continue a cautious monetary policy, balancing
inflation-targeting with financial stability," said Michal
Dybula, chief economist at BGZ BNP Paribas bank.
VOTING RECORD
As a member of the central bank's rate-setting panel,
Glapinski voted against seven of the 10 cuts in the main
interest rate since the start of the latest easing cycle in
November 2012.
As governor, he may come under pressure to help the PiS
government deal with the thorny issue of underwater Swiss franc
mortgages taken out by Polish homeowners, analysts say.
The party is struggling to meet its election promise to help
hundreds of thousands of borrowers who have seen their debt
skyrocket since the start of 2015, when the Swiss central bank
lifted its cap on the franc.
Its previous proposal to allow borrowers to convert the
loans into zlotys using an exchange rate close to levels from
before the franc's rise met stiff resistance from banks and the
financial supervisor KNF.
"I expect pressure on the new NBP governor to involve the
central bank in solving of the problem of Swiss franc loans,"
said Urszula Krynska, economist at Bank Millennium.
One way for the central bank to get involved would be to use
its hard currency reserves to help banks convert Swiss francs
mortgages into zloty loans, economists say.
"They could do it on the market, which would cause a sharp
weakening of the zloty. An alternative would be to close the
positions outside the market, with the central bank," said Piotr
Kalisz, chief economist at Citi Handlowy in Warsaw.
Prospects for a painful Swiss franc solution have weighed on
Polish bank stocks since the October election, alongside a
general souring of investor sentiment over PiS economic
policies.
Kaczynski said last month the central bank "must" get
involved in dealing with the mortgages, according to
pro-government wSieci weekly.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Sobczak,; Additional
reporting by Adrian Krajewski, Jakub Iglewski; Editing by
Justyna Pawlak and Mark Trevelyan)