* Central bank keeps main rate at 1.5 pct, as expected
* Governor Belka says growth to remain stable
* Says some poll promises pose risk to financial stability
(Adds quotes details)
WARSAW, Oct 6 The Polish central bank held
interest rates unchanged at a record low of 1.5 percent on
Tuesday, as expected, and its governor signalled concerns that
pre-election spending promises could undermine the stability of
state finances.
Marek Belka also said the bank's new economic forecasts, due
to be published next month, would show stable economic growth,
adding that deflation had so far not had any negative impact on
companies' investment plans.
Policymakers from the ruling coalition led by the
centre-right Civic Platform (PO) party and the conservative
opposition party Law and Justice (PiS), which is tipped to win
the Oct 25 parliamentary election, have made various pledges to
increase government spending and to tax banks.
"I am worried because I think many of the election promises
that are coming from all parts of the political scene may prove
to be dangerous for public finances and for the stability of the
financial sector," Belka told a news conference after the rate
decision.
PiS has said it plans a conversion of Swiss franc mortgages
into zlotys, a new bank tax and a lower pension age if it wins
power. PiS also wants the central bank to play a more active
role in supporting economic growth.
Eight out of 10 members of the central bank's Monetary
Policy Council will be replaced by Poland's new PiS-backed
president and the new parliament at the start of 2016. The
central bank governor's term expires in mid-2016.
The central bank announced an end to its rate-cutting cycle
in March after a larger-than-expected 50 basis point cut which
took rates to an all-time low. It has kept rates flat since
then.
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski, Pawel Florkiewicz and Pawel
Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goettig and Marcin Goclowski; Editing
by Gareth Jones)