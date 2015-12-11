BRIEF-Bookrunner says books are covered for Colonial's capital increase, pricing guidance to follow
Colonial: Bookrunner says books are covered, pricing guidance to follow
WARSAW Dec 11 Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka warned that simultaneous introduction of bank tax and Swiss franc-denominated mortgages would cause a "serious crisis" in some banks.
"It is impossible, for sure we would cause a serious crisis for part of banks," Belka told Gazeta Wyborcza in an interview published on Friday.
Belka, whose term as a central bank governor ends in mid-2016, also said that he sees no possibility to print money. ($1 = 3.9714 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Miral Fahmy)
SAO PAULO, May 4 Itaú Unibanco Holding SA will probably meet operational targets for this year even if uncertainty over an economic and credit market recovery in Brazil persists, Chief Executive Officer Candido Bracher said on Thursday.