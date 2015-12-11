(Adds background, more quotes)
WARSAW Dec 11 Poland's central bank governor
Marek Belka warned that the simultaneous introduction of a bank
tax and the conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages
would cause a "serious crisis" for some banks.
More than half a million Poles took out mortgages in Swiss
francs several years ago to benefit from lower interest rates.
But the franc has almost doubled in value against the zloty
since then, installments have swelled and credit holders have
sought state help to resolve the issue.
Polish President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling
conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, has said he will
propose a draft bill on converting foreign exchange loans at the
rate at which such loans were first taken.
But the government plans also to boost some social spending,
including 500 zlotys ($125.95) monthly child benefit, to be paid
for out of a new bank tax next year. This is expected to cost
the financial sector, including insurers, up to 7 billion zlotys
in 2016.
Implementing Duda's conversion plan may cost 35 billion
zlotys, according to analysts. But bankers have warned that
introducing both measures at once would harm the sector, which
earned 16 billion zlotys last year as a whole.
"It is impossible, for sure we would cause a serious crisis
for part of the banks," Belka told Gazeta Wyborcza in an
interview published on Friday.
PiS also said during its election campaign that it would
like to spur further economic growth, already at 3.5 percent, by
pumping 350 billion zlotys into the economy via the central
bank.
"It is much ado about nothing. Let's wait and see the budget
that will set the government's priorities. But there is no
chance for printing money," said Belka, whose term as a central
bank governor ends in mid-2016.
PiS will replace almost all members of the rate-setting
Monetary Policy Council in the coming weeks. The party will also
have a say on who will replace Belka.
($1 = 3.9714 zlotys)
