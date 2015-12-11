(Adds background, more quotes)

WARSAW Dec 11 Poland's central bank governor Marek Belka warned that the simultaneous introduction of a bank tax and the conversion of Swiss franc-denominated mortgages would cause a "serious crisis" for some banks.

More than half a million Poles took out mortgages in Swiss francs several years ago to benefit from lower interest rates. But the franc has almost doubled in value against the zloty since then, installments have swelled and credit holders have sought state help to resolve the issue.

Polish President Andrzej Duda, an ally of the ruling conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, has said he will propose a draft bill on converting foreign exchange loans at the rate at which such loans were first taken.

But the government plans also to boost some social spending, including 500 zlotys ($125.95) monthly child benefit, to be paid for out of a new bank tax next year. This is expected to cost the financial sector, including insurers, up to 7 billion zlotys in 2016.

Implementing Duda's conversion plan may cost 35 billion zlotys, according to analysts. But bankers have warned that introducing both measures at once would harm the sector, which earned 16 billion zlotys last year as a whole.

"It is impossible, for sure we would cause a serious crisis for part of the banks," Belka told Gazeta Wyborcza in an interview published on Friday.

PiS also said during its election campaign that it would like to spur further economic growth, already at 3.5 percent, by pumping 350 billion zlotys into the economy via the central bank.

"It is much ado about nothing. Let's wait and see the budget that will set the government's priorities. But there is no chance for printing money," said Belka, whose term as a central bank governor ends in mid-2016.

PiS will replace almost all members of the rate-setting Monetary Policy Council in the coming weeks. The party will also have a say on who will replace Belka. ($1 = 3.9714 zlotys) (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Gareth Jones; Editing by)