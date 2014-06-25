WARSAW, June 25 Poland's central bank will "stay the course" with its monetary policy to restore credibility, its governor Marek Belka was quoted on Wednesday as saying.

Belka said that the market should not expect the central bank to become more hawkish, because "that would be putting perceptions of how independent and credible we are ahead of what we think is the proper course of monetary policy," Bloomberg reported.

A Polish magazine said earlier this month it had a recording of a conversation last year in which Belka told a minister he would be willing to help the government out of its economic troubles if the finance minister was fired.

The governor said at the time that his words had been taken out of context. He reiterated in the report published on Wednesday that would not resign over the issue. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and John Stonestreet)