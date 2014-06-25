WARSAW, June 25 Poland's central bank will "stay
the course" with its monetary policy to restore credibility, its
governor Marek Belka was quoted on Wednesday as saying.
Belka said that the market should not expect the central
bank to become more hawkish, because "that would be putting
perceptions of how independent and credible we are ahead of what
we think is the proper course of monetary policy," Bloomberg
reported.
A Polish magazine said earlier this month it had a recording
of a conversation last year in which Belka told a minister he
would be willing to help the government out of its economic
troubles if the finance minister was fired.
The governor said at the time that his words had been taken
out of context. He reiterated in the report published on
Wednesday that would not resign over the issue.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Adrian Krajewski and
John Stonestreet)