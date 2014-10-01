WARSAW Oct 1 Poland's inflation in 2015 will stay at low levels, despite the improving economic outlook, the country's central bank said on Wednesday.

"In the coming quarters, the continuing increase in economic activity and the relatively good job market situation accompanying it should work towards an increase in inflation," said the bank in a policy statement.

"However, in conditions of low demand pressure, low inflation in the euro zone and stabilising raw material prices on the world market, inflation in Poland in 2015 will most likely remain at low levels."

The central bank confirmed its annual inflationary target at 2.5 percent, with a 1 percent margin. (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Christian Lowe)