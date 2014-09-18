* Most central bankers see easing as justified soon
WARSAW, Sept 18 The Polish central bank's
policymakers rejected motions to lower interest rates by 25 and
by 50 basis points in September, with a majority saying rate
cuts were justified but should come later.
Their views are likely to strengthen expectations that rates
- already at a record-low 2.5 percent - will be cut when the
council meets on Oct. 7-8. The details of the votes were
disclosed in the minutes of the Monetary Policy Council's Sept.
2-3 meeting, which were released on Thursday.
"The majority of Council members assessed that in the near
future it would probably be justified to adjust the level of NBP
(National Bank of Poland) interest rates," the minutes said.
The bank said before the September meeting it would start
cutting rates if new data confirmed the economy - eastern
Europe's largest - was weakening and inflation was holding below
the bank's 2.5 percent target. Since then, data
have showed industrial output fell by the fastest since March
2013 and deflation accelerated in August.
Economists say the threat of a slowdown stems from the
uncertain recovery in the euro zone, Poland's biggest trading
partners. The conflict in Ukraine and the trade sanctions that
have resulted from it are aggravating the threat.
The minutes said the policymakers felt that "signs of
economic slowdown in Poland and abroad, an absence of price
pressure and increased risk of inflation remaining below the
target in the medium term, as well as monetary policy easing in
the euro area, are factors in favour of lowering interest
rates."
Two of the most dovish rate setters, Elzbieta Chojna-Duch
and Jerzy Osiatynski, said they would support a cut larger than
25 basis points in October.
However, Anna Zielinska-Glebocka, whose opinion is likely to
be more representative of the majority on the MPC, said she may
opt for a 25-basis-point move in October and another in
November.
Thursday's minutes also showed that some of the Council
members believed that rates should already have been cut.
Forward rate agreements are currently
pricing in that the whole Polish easing cycle will amount to
about 90 basis points over the next 6-7 months.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Marcin Goclowski; Editing by
Larry King)