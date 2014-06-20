WARSAW, June 20 The majority of Poland's rate-setters think the expected slowing of inflation is accompanied by growing uncertainty over the pace of future economic growth, and uncertainty over monetary policy outside Poland, the central bank said on Friday.

"A majority of Council members pointed out that the expected inflation was lower than in the March projection, while uncertainty had risen, particularly with respect to the pace of economic recovery in the coming quarters and the outlook for monetary policy abroad," the central bank said in minutes from the Monetary Policy Council's June 3 meeting.

A broader assessment of the monetary policy perspectives will be possible once the council receives the new central bank growth and inflation projection, due in July, the bank said. (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)