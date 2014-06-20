WARSAW, June 20 The majority of Poland's
rate-setters think the expected slowing of inflation is
accompanied by growing uncertainty over the pace of future
economic growth, and uncertainty over monetary policy outside
Poland, the central bank said on Friday.
"A majority of Council members pointed out that the expected
inflation was lower than in the March projection, while
uncertainty had risen, particularly with respect to the pace of
economic recovery in the coming quarters and the outlook for
monetary policy abroad," the central bank said in minutes from
the Monetary Policy Council's June 3 meeting.
A broader assessment of the monetary policy perspectives
will be possible once the council receives the new central bank
growth and inflation projection, due in July, the bank said.
(Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)