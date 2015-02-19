WARSAW Feb 19 Some of the Polish central bank
rate-setters who voted against cutting interest rates at their
February meeting did not exclude a rate change soon, according
to the minutes of the meeting which were released on Thursday.
"These members did not rule out an adjustment of monetary
policy in the nearest future, when evaluation of inflation
prospects in the medium-term would be possible, taking into
account the NBP's (Polish central bank's) March projection," the
minutes said.
At the meeting, the central bankers voted on a motion to cut
the benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points, the minutes
showed. The motion failed and the rate remained at its all-time
low of 2.0 percent.
Some rate-setters at the February meeting also said the
surge in the value of the Swiss franc could worsen the asset
structure of Polish banks. Many banks have issued mortgages
denominated in Swiss francs.
