WARSAW May 21 Polish rate-setters said at the
May sitting that the risk of the central bank missing its
inflation target in the medium term was reduced by an expected
gradual acceleration of economic growth, minutes from the
meeting showed on Thursday.
The Polish central bank targets annual inflation at 2.5
percent, with a 1 percent margin. In April, Poland's consumer
prices fell by an annual 1.1 percent.
"Council members assessed that the annual price growth would
remain negative in the coming quarters, mainly due to the
previously observed sharp fall in commodity prices," the minutes
said.
"At the same time, the expected gradual acceleration of
economic growth, amidst recovery in the euro area and good
situation in the domestic labour market, reduced the risk of
inflation remaining below the target in the medium term."
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Wiktor Szary)