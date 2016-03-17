WARSAW, March 17 The majority of Polish central
bankers said keeping interest rates unchanged in March allowed
space for monetary easing in case of a negative shock, minutes
from the rate-setting panel meeting showed on Thursday.
"The majority of (rate-setters said) keeping interest rates
at the current level ensured room for monetary policy easing in
the event of negative shocks, which would result in a
deterioration in economic conditions," the minutes said.
While some rate-setters did not rule out lowering rates,
certain policymakers signaled a change in policy stance due to
potential inflationary pressure might be considered in the
coming quarters.
Full text of the minutes is available at: here
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Wiktor Szary)