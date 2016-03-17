WARSAW, March 17 The majority of Polish central bankers said keeping interest rates unchanged in March allowed space for monetary easing in case of a negative shock, minutes from the rate-setting panel meeting showed on Thursday.

"The majority of (rate-setters said) keeping interest rates at the current level ensured room for monetary policy easing in the event of negative shocks, which would result in a deterioration in economic conditions," the minutes said.

While some rate-setters did not rule out lowering rates, certain policymakers signaled a change in policy stance due to potential inflationary pressure might be considered in the coming quarters.

