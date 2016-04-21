BRIEF-Sovenia says to list at least 50pct of NLB Bank on the Ljubljana Stock Exchange
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
WARSAW, April 21 The majority of Polish central bankers did not rule out the possibility of interest rate cuts in case of an economic slowdown and deepening deflation in Poland, minutes from the rate-setting panel's April meeting showed on Thursday.
Additionally, certain central bankers said that should interest rate cuts turn out to be necessary - and given the current level of interest rates - a sharper interest rate adjustment would be possible.
Poland's central bank in April kept its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent, in line with the expectations of analysts polled by Reuters.
Full text of the minutes is available at: here (Reporting by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)
* Nova Ljubljanska Banka- sdh and nlb announce intention to proceed with an initial public offering of ordinary shares on ljubljana stock exchange
May 15 YTL Starhill Global Reit Management Limited