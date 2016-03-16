(Adds quote, details)
By Marcin Goettig
WARSAW, March 16 There is no justification for
cutting interest rates in Poland in the coming months as
deflation is not hurting economic growth, newly-appointed
policymaker Grazyna Ancyparowicz said on Wednesday.
She said that inflation will most likely turn positive in
the fourth quarter, helped by low unemployment, rising wages and
the implementation of the government's new child benefit
programme.
"Deflation is not hampering economic growth in Poland, hence
there are no reasons for a further cut in interest rates in the
coming months," Ancyparowicz said in response to questions
emailed by Reuters.
"The fall in prices has so far been mostly a result of lower
prices of commodities and food."
Ancyparowicz was appointed by parliament, controlled by the
conservative Law and Justice (PiS) party, to the 10-member
rate-setting panel in February.
The central bank cut rates by half a percentage point last
March to a record low of 1.50 percent, then announced its
rate-cutting cycle was over. Rates have not changed since then.
Despite robust economic growth that reached 3.9 percent
year-on-year in the fourth quarter, consumer prices have been
falling for over a year. Markets are pricing in a 25 basis point
rate cut over the next six months.
In January, rating agency Standard and Poor's (S&P)
unexpectedly cut Poland's credit rating, saying PiS had weakened
the independence of key institutions. S&P warned back then that
the central bank could be next at risk.
Asked whether there were at present risks to central bank
independence, Ancyparowicz said there were none.
"One should treat speculation on this topic (risks to
central bank independence) as actions of the opposition, which
by all means tries to undermine the confidence of financial
markets in the ruling party," she said.
(Reporting by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Toby Chopra)