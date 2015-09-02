(Adds Belka comments, background, context.)

WARSAW, Sept 2 Poland's currency may weaken significantly if a large number of Poles convert Swiss franc mortgages into zlotys under the terms of a bill now before parliament, the central bank governor said on Wednesday.

Speaking after the bank decided to leave interest rates unchanged, Governor Marek Belka warned that declining commodity prices and the risk of a slowdown in emerging markets increased uncertainty over when inflation would return to the bank's target.

A bill allowing Poles to convert their Swiss franc mortgages could impose losses of more than $5 billion on banks, forcing some into capital shortages. The bill could undermine the zloty and aggravate the problem of servicing the remaining Swiss franc loans, Belka said.

"A sudden conversion would mean a risk of a significant weakening of the zloty, and hence a rise in the costs of foreign exchange-denominated loans," Belka said. "So, we would be shooting ourselves ... in the foot."

The mortgages were taken out when Swiss interest rates were low and the franc relatively weak, making them inexpensive to hold. But in January the Swiss central bank lifted its cap on the value of the franc, causing the cost of the mortgages to soar.

"Our unequivocal criticism of the solutions proposed in this respect .. concerns primarily the undermining of the banks' financial stability," Belka said.

"Financial instability means uncertainty concerning deposits," he also said, referring to deposits of about 850 billion zlotys ($226 billion) held by Polish banks.

Last week, officials said that the bill, most likely to be voted on by the Senate on Friday, poses a risk to the economic outlook for Poland's $535 billion economy, the largest in central and eastern Europe.

RATES

The central bank said the growing threat of economic slowdowns in emerging market and falling commodity prices have increased uncertainty about when inflation will return to the bank's 2.5 percent target.

Poland's consumer prices have been falling on an annual basis for more than a year. They dropped by 0.7 percent in annual terms in July.

Belka said that Poland would most likely emerge from deflation in November, and the bank's 2015 economic growth target of 3.6 percent was not "seriously threatened".

"Interest rates will most likely remain unchanged by year-end," Belka said, but uncertainty arising from October's parliamentary elections made it difficult to make forecasts on monetary policy next year.

Belka admitted that the latest economic data were not "great", but said they do not materially change the outlook for growth.

"Indeed, the PMI is souring the sentiment" he said. "We must live in a wonderful world, if we are fascinated by the fact that growth is (possibly) at 3.4 percent rather than 3.6 percent.

Poland's manufacturing activity index PMI saw its largest monthly drop in more than a decade in August, but economists largely dismissed that as a blip caused by power cuts.