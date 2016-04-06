April 6 - Following are comments by Polish central bank governor Marek Belka on Wednesday after the bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

ON A POTENTIAL RATE CUT I don't think one could say that last month's events made a rate cut more likely.

In a way today we initiated this discussion (on a possible rate cut), but it was not a structured discussion. But this issue appeared in some members' comments. What happens, when the economic growth slows down, what happens when the labour market, particularly wages, speed up? So we're starting to think in terms of different scenarios, but it was not a well-prepared, structured discussion.

ON NEGATIVE NET INFLATION We obviously noticed it, this is the element which, let's say, is bothering us, one cannot hide it. But .. there are various other factors which balance out, compensate for this phenomenon. In addition to all this, we cannot forget that the world is full of uncertainty, and it's good to have some interest rate room should the not-too-optimistic scenarios materialise.

ON SIGNIFICANT ONE-OFF RATE CUT If there we a rapid deterioration in economic activity, one could think of significantly lowering interest rates, one of the Monetary Policy Council members said so today. That is not an official view of the Council, ... but in a situation like that it is perhaps worth it to be able to lower rates significantly, without a long cycle (of cuts).

ASKED WHETHER MPC CONSIDERED FINANCIAL SECTORS STABILITY WHEN MAKING A NO CUT DECISION I can say - yes, we did consider it.