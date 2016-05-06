WARSAW May 6 Following are comments by Polish
central bank governor Marek Belka on Friday after the bank left
its key interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.
ON A POTENTIAL RATE CUT
I do not have an impression today that today's discussion
showed a bigger propensity to change rates.
ON MOODY'S POTENTIAL RATING DECISION
I do not expect any tsunami, however the expectation of a
rating downgrade, as this is how the pronouncements up to date
can be interpreted, have had a pressure on the zloty. I am
convinced that this rating (downgrade), if it takes place, has
already been factored into the zloty exchange rate.
ON ADAM GLAPINSKI DESIGNATION AS NEW C.BANK HEAD
Markets have definitely waited for the decision who will be
designated as the central bank head and I think they have taken
it in positively.
ON ZLOTY
A free-floating zloty is one of our strengths in economic
policy, but also we do not rule out an intervention, if the
market situations warrants it. But we do not have any currency
level or fluctuation rate, which we would like to maintain.
