Glencore now officially a European bluechip, airlines struggle. For more see the European equities LiveMarkets blog
LONDON, May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
* For statement double click here
WARSAW Feb 8 Following are comments by Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski delivered on Wednesday after the bank left its benchmark interest rate unchanged at a record low of 1.50 percent.
The central bank's statement after the decision is available here
ON RATES
"For now we all agree that wait-and-see is the best strategy. We are observing what is there. We assume ... that inflation will rise somewhat and ... price growth dynamics will stop and fall and this (state) will be maintained until the end of the year.
If this happens, I would of course back keeping interest rates at the current level.
This is the consensus we have for the time being. We are not discussing when to raise rates this year, but we do not exclude anything of course.
A rate hike is obvious if we had a sudden and sustained rise in inflation - this is obvious - and exceeding of the target, or even an outlook of exceeding the target in a sustained way.
For the time being the situation is so comfortable that we can take into account also the second goal written into the law, that is supporting the economy ... that is a policy of low rates.
Historically they (rates) are very low, perhaps we will enter negative (inflation adjusted rates) for a moment. This will not be the first time .... this had not had an impact on economic processes because everyone knew it was only for a moment." (Reporting by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)
LONDON, May 29 Live coverage of European markets now available on cpurl://apps.cp./cms/?pageId=livemarkets
BERLIN, May 29 Online food takeaway firm Delivery Hero, which sources have said is considering a flotation imminently, has agreed to buy Middle East food delivery platform Carriage, the latest in a series of technology deals in the region.