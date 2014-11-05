* Bank keeps benchmark rate at 2.00 pct

* Signals worsening of GDP outlook could prompt more easing

* Analysts, markets expected a rate cut

* Zloty gains, yields up as markets trim easing expectations (Adds statement, Belka quotes, details)

By Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, Nov 5 Poland kept its key interest rate unchanged on Wednesday, confounding market expectations of a cut, and signalled that only a deterioration of the outlook for economic growth could prompt more monetary easing.

The decision to leave rates flat sent the Polish zloty currency higher against the euro and caused bond yields to rise as market players scaled back expectations of monetary easing over the coming months.

The central bank's Monetary Policy Council (MPC) left the benchmark rate at an all-time low of 2.00 percent following a larger-than-expected 50 basis point reduction in October.

The bank also signalled a shift in its position. Previously it had said its focus was getting inflation up to near the bank's 2.50 percent target, and cited this as a possible motivation for cutting rates.

But central bank governor Marek Belka said it was now obvious inflation would stay below the target, and that the bank would concentrate more on economic growth.

"No one disputes the fact that the low tempo of prices is inevitable," Belka told a news conference. "The key thing for the MPC, for most MPC members, was that the weakening of the pace of economic growth may be temporary."

Latest economic data has been somewhat stronger than expected, so if gross domestic product growth is the bank's focus there is less of an imperative to cut rates than if it was concerned mainly about inflation.

"In the absence of much weaker activity or inflation data, further rate cuts are probably no longer on the cards," said William Jackson, senior emerging markets economist with consultancy Capital Economics.

Analysts polled by Reuters had predicted rate-setters would deliver a 25 bps cut this month, but several of the Council's 10 members had said before Wednesday's meeting that another cut would not help the economy grow faster.

Poland's zloty currency strengthened 0.3 percent against the euro immediately after the rate decision and yields on 10-year Polish bonds rose at one point by 19 basis points.

OUTLOOK

The bank did not close the door to further rate cuts, saying Poland is facing persistent uncertainty in its external environment, which could negatively affect economic growth.

"Therefore, the Council does not rule out further adjustment of monetary policy, should the incoming data point to a risk of deterioration in the economic growth outlook," the MPC said.

The bank presented new forecasts for growth and inflation. It now sees consumer prices rising by 0.1 percent in 2014, 1.1 percent in 2015 and 1.5 percent in 2016.

This means that inflation is not likely to reach the central bank's 2.5 percent target over the coming two years.

Prices of consumer goods in Poland fell by an annual 0.3 percent in September, dragged lower by food and energy costs.

The European Union's biggest eastern economy grew at an annual 3.3 percent in the second quarter, much improved from a year earlier when its expansion nearly stopped.

The recovery was nevertheless less vigorous than many economists had been forecasting.

Poland's $508 billion economy has been hit by a slump in Germany, a major buyer of Polish goods and services, and tit-for-tat sanctions between Europe and Russia over Moscow's role in the Ukraine crisis. (Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe and Catherine Evans)