(Updates link)

WARSAW Nov 4 Following are comments by Polish central bank governor Marek Belka on Wednesday after the bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

The central bank's statement after the decision is available here

RATES

"In monetary policy we have been trying to act so that interest rates are not too low on the one hand to avoid bubbles, and they should not be too high on the other hand.

"I think that we hit the golden mean. Today it seems that nothing would justify changing the level."

INFLATION

"We hope that in December there will finally be positive CPI, although I have to say that recent months have taught us humility in this respect.

"Even if we assume that inflation in the coming quarters is very low, it will still be positive, which means that real interest rates in Poland will fall decisively in the coming months.

"I do not want to say that the rates will thus be very low, but that they will fall. This will more or less be parallel to the consequences of quantitative easing in the euro zone." (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko and Adrian Krajewski)