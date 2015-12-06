WARSAW Dec 6 A member of Polish central bank's rate setting panel on Sunday all but ruled out a further cut to record low rates at the next policy meeting in January, saying economic growth was expected to accelerate next year.

The bank is expected to trim rates to a new low of 1.25 percent in the first quarter of next year, following the election victory of the Law and Justice (PiS) party, which has called for a looser monetary policy. The rate setting panel itself is due to be reshuffled at the start of next year.

However, Andrzej Bratkowski said rate cuts made no political or economic sense in the months ahead with growth expected to speed up from 3.4 percent forecast in the 2015 budget.

The current level of interest rates was slightly higher than optimum, he said, but that "the growth prospects in the more optimistic scenario and the nature of the threats related to the pessimistic scenario rule out rate cuts at the next sitting of the council."

"If the political situation in Poland calms down, and the deficit does not exceed the amounts recently mentioned, we could expect a certain acceleration of economic growth in 2016 to 3.8-4.2 percent," Bratkowski said in comments to be published on his blog on Monday.

"The major threat for this scenario could be the outflow of capital in a situation of growing political destabilisation or as a result of a loss of control over public finances," he added.

Poland has found itself in a constitutional crisis after the ruling conservatives appointed five judges to the highest judicial body in a move the opposition said was illegal.

The bank's Monetary Policy Council kept the benchmark rate on hold at 1.50 percent earlier this month, but analysts expect a new rate-setting panel will usher in further monetary easing.

The PiS-controlled parliament and President Andrzej Duda, a PiS ally, will appoint eight out of 10 members of the central bank's rate-setting panel by the middle of February 2016. Duda will also name a new central bank governor by mid-2016.

Earlier this week the new government's finance ministry said it had prepared an amendment to the 2015 budget bill, increasing the central budget deficit by 3.9 billion zlotys ($983.63 million).

This was followed by European Commission Vice President Valdis Dombrovskis urging Poland to stick to a responsible fiscal policy and keep its deficit below a European Union ceiling of 3 percent despite Warsaw's plan to exceed it.

Bratkowski's comments in Polish are available on his blog: www.forward-looking.pl ($1 = 3.9649 zlotys) (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Agnieszka Barteczko; Editing by Clelia Oziel)