WARSAW Feb 3 Following are comments by Polish
central bank governor Marek Belka on Wednesday after the bank
left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.
The central bank's statement after the decision is available
on: here
ON INTEREST RATES
"I don't have an impression that we are closer to the moment
when the MPC (Monetary Policy Council) will start to raise
interest rates."
"I don't see such an increased prospect of a rate cut in the
nearest future.
I have not noticed the pendulum swinging towards either a
hike or a cut."
ON DEFLATION
"I was deeply wrong when I said that the negative inflation,
or deflation will disappear. We didn't predict another collapse
of oil and commodities prices. The effect is that over the next
several months we will have a negative CPI.
When it comes to core inflation, measured excluding energy
and food prices, it is still hovering above zero and we predict
that it will rise slightly in the coming months.
It is difficult to take into account this effect you are
talking about, I mean the government's policy that aims at
stimulating consumption spending. I need to refer you to the
projection that will be published in a month's time. This factor
will already be taken into account there."
ON BANK TAX, CHILD BENEFITS
"We take into account one of the factors being discussed,
namely the bank tax and this factor is being considered in the
construction of the inflation and GDP projection for the coming
quarters. On the one hand, we have the pro-growth factor (of new
child benefits), and on the other hand ...the less favourable
lending conditions could to some extent lower credit action and
the economic and investment growth that follows it. For the time
being, these factors will be included in the next projection."
ON C.BANK INDEPENDENCE
"I have nothing to say concerning the issue of undermining
or not undermining (the bank's independence). I observe neither
such attempts nor facts which could go into that direction."
ON ECONOMY
"(...) we have accelerating GDP growth, an improving labour
market. We expect faster wage growth. The world is full of
turbulence and the turbulence has not bypassed Poland. In such
times, it is better to wait and not expose the Polish economy to
some additional risks, but of course these factors, which have
been offsetting each other, could change. We are leaving this up
to the new council .
I have not noticed the pendulum moving either to rate hike
or cut."
(Compiled by Marcin Goclowski and Agnieszka Barteczko)