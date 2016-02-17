BRIEF-Argenx NV raises about $100 mln gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
* Says raises about $100 million gross proceeds with Nasdaq IPO
WARSAW Feb 17 Poland's rate-setting panel will be very cautious about interest rates after it is reshuffled by the ruling party, Jerzy Kropiwnicki, a newly-appointed central banker told Dziennik Gazeta Prawna daily.
The ruling Law and Justice party (PiS) has replaced half of the 10-strong Monetary Policy Council members since the beginning of this year. Together with President Andrzej Duda, PiS will ultimately replace all but one of the panel members.
"Definitely (the new MPC) will be very cautious," Kropiwnicki said.
"I can only express satisfaction that the outgoing panel left some room in both directions", he added when asked whether he saw room for rate cuts.
The central bank announced an end to its rate-cutting cycle in March last year after a larger-than-expected 50 basis point cut which took rates to an all-time low of 1.50 percent. It has kept rates flat since then.
SAO PAULO, May 17 Brazilian President Michel Temer gave his blessing to an attempt to pay a potential witness in the country's biggest-ever graft probe to remain silent, according to plea bargain testimony by a powerful businessman, newspaper O Globo reported on Wednesday.