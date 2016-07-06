WARSAW, July 6 Following are comments by Polish central bank governor Adam Glapinski on Wednesday after the bank left its key interest rate unchanged at 1.50 percent.

ON BREXIT

One cannot call it an earthquake, this is a normal democratic process, we are not shaken. It won't affect the Polish economy significantly. The Polish economic slowdown (in the first quarter) is connected with this psychological effect, for sure it increases this level of uncertainty.

We don not see any financial threats for Poland connected with Brexit. Geopolitically, of course, this is a very serious problem.

ON INTEREST RATES

It is good as it is.

One should not improve too much in order not to worsen. Our lack of action is well-considered and is the most sophisticated form of movement.

ON GDP PROJECTION

The central bank's economic institute has its model and the MPC cannot change anything in this model. But there are also experts' opinions and MPC members who have very different opinions, almost 100 percent of MPC members assumes that this GDP growth pace will be higher. I personally assume, similarly to what the IMF says, that it will be 3.6 percent. It is still a good result.

Some MPC members had expected a growth rate of 4 percent, we cut our expectations to 3.6, 3.8, 3.5 percent, because of the weaker sentiment in Europe and increased uncertainty. (Compiled by Marcin Goclowski)