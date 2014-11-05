MOVES-Citigroup, Northern Trust, Morningstar Credit Ratings
April 17 The following financial services industry appointments were announced on Monday. To inform us of other job changes, email moves@thomsonreuters.com.
WARSAW Nov 5 Poland's central bank kept the key interest rate unchanged at 2.00 percent on Wednesday, despite analysts' expectations for a 25-basis point cut.
The bank kept the lombard interest rate at 3.00 percent, the re-discount rate at 2.25 percent and the deposit rate at 1.00 percent. The zloty strengthened after the rate decision was announced.
The bank will release a statement and hold a news conference at 1500 GMT to explain its decision. (Reporting by Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Christian Lowe)
SAO PAULO, April 17 HNA Airport Holding Group Co Ltd is close to buying out the stake that engineering conglomerate Odebrecht SA has in Brazil's second-busiest international airport, a person briefed on the matter said on Monday, partly solving an impasse with a government agency over licensing rights.