WARSAW Dec 3 Poland's central bank kept the key interest rate unchanged at 2.00 percent on Wednesday, in line with analysts' expectations.

The bank kept the lombard interest rate at 3.00 percent, the re-discount rate at 2.25 percent and the deposit rate at 1.00 percent.

The bank will release a statement and hold a news conference at 1500 GMT to explain its decision.