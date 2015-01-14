WARSAW Jan 14 Poland's central bank on Wednesday kept its key interest rate unchanged at 2.00 percent, in line with the expectations of most analysts polled by Reuters.

The central bank also kept its lombard rate flat at 3.00 percent, the deposit rate at 1.00 percent and the rediscount rate at 2.25 percent.

The bank's rate-setting Monetary Policy Council will hold a news conference at 1500 GMT. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)