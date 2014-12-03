WARSAW Dec 3 Poland's central bank said on
Wednesday it does not exclude further monetary policy easing if
domestic economic growth slows further and expansion abroad
remains low.
The 10-strong Monetary Policy Council (MPC) also said, after
it decided to keep rates unchanged earlier on Wednesday, that
Poland's stable economic growth limits the risk of inflation
staying below the target in the medium-term.
"If incoming data confirm a slowdown in economic growth and
economic growth outside Poland remains low, the MPC does not
exclude further monetary policy adjustment," the council said in
a statement.
