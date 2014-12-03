WARSAW Dec 3 Poland's central bank said on Wednesday it does not exclude further monetary policy easing if domestic economic growth slows further and expansion abroad remains low.

The 10-strong Monetary Policy Council (MPC) also said, after it decided to keep rates unchanged earlier on Wednesday, that Poland's stable economic growth limits the risk of inflation staying below the target in the medium-term.

"If incoming data confirm a slowdown in economic growth and economic growth outside Poland remains low, the MPC does not exclude further monetary policy adjustment," the council said in a statement. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Christian Lowe)