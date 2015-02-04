WARSAW Feb 4 The Polish central bank's Monetary Policy Council kept interest rates on hold because of increased market volatility, but may cut them soon once it sees a new projection for inflation and growth due in March, it said on Wednesday.

"The council doesn't exclude ... monetary policy adjustment in the nearest term if the expected deflation period extends and the risk that the inflation would stay below the target in the medium term rises," it said in a statement.

"A more comprehensive assessment of the prospects of inflation coming back to the target will be possible after the release of the incoming data and, among other things, the March central bank projection," it said.