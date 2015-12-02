WARSAW Dec 2 Poland's central bank rate-setting
panel said on Wednesday that it kept interest rates on hold at
an all-time low as their level supports balanced growth of the
economy.
The Monetary Policy Council (MPC) also said in a statement,
that it expected the consumer price dynamics to gradually rise
in the coming quarters.
Low commodity prices and a slowdown in emerging markets are
a source of risk with regard to the return of consumer price
dynamics back to the bank's inflation target, the bank said.
The full text of the statement is available at: here
(Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by
Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)