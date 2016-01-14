WARSAW Jan 14 Poland's central bank rate-setting panel said on Thursday that it expected consumer price dynamics to gradually rise in the coming quarters, but the growth could be slower than previously expected due to a renewed fall in commodity prices.

"So far, current deflation is not having a negative impact on businesses' decisions," the Monetary Policy Council (MPC) said in a statement.

The Council also said that it kept interest rates on hold at an all-time low as their current level supports balanced growth of the economy.

The full text of the statement is available at: here (Reporting by Jakub Iglewski and Pawel Sobczak; Writing by Wiktor Szary; Editing by Marcin Goettig)