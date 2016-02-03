WARSAW Feb 3 Poland's central bank said on
Wednesday deflation will persist in the coming months due to
very low commodity prices, reiterating the current level of
interest rates helps keep the country on a balanced growth path.
"In the opinion of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC), CPI
dynamics will remain negative in the coming months due to very
low commodity prices. At the same time, core inflation is
expected to gradually accelerate," the MPC said after it decided
to keep rates at their all-time low of 1.5 percent.
"A more comprehensive assessment of the inflation outlook in
coming quarters will be possible once knowing the results of the
March projection," it said in a statement.
(Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by
Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)