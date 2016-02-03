WARSAW Feb 3 Poland's central bank said on Wednesday deflation will persist in the coming months due to very low commodity prices, reiterating the current level of interest rates helps keep the country on a balanced growth path.

"In the opinion of the Monetary Policy Council (MPC), CPI dynamics will remain negative in the coming months due to very low commodity prices. At the same time, core inflation is expected to gradually accelerate," the MPC said after it decided to keep rates at their all-time low of 1.5 percent.

"A more comprehensive assessment of the inflation outlook in coming quarters will be possible once knowing the results of the March projection," it said in a statement. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Jakub Iglewski; Writing by Marcin Goclowski; Editing by Marcin Goettig)