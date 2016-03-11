WARSAW, March 11 Poland's central bank said on Friday deflation will persist in the coming quarters due to the fall in commodity prices, reiterating the current level of interest rates helps keep the country on a balanced growth path.

However, the bank also said in a statement, after it decided to keep interest rates unchanged at an all-time low, that it expects net inflation to accelerate, without specifying a time frame.

The bank presented its new projection of inflation and growth, which slashed the inflation estimate for 2016 to a range of -0.9 - 0.2 percent compared to 0.4 - 1.8 percent in the bank's November projection.

The new projection showed the bank slightly upped its forecasts for economic growth this year to a range of 3.0 - 4.5 percent from 2.3 - 4.3 percent previously. (Reporting by Pawel Sobczak and Anna Koper; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Marcin Goclowski)