* Zielinska-Glebocka says CPI to remain negative in Q1

* Sees economic growth at about 3 pct y/y in coming quarters (Adds quotes, details)

By Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW, Jan 5 Poland's central bank is likely to stick to its wait-and-see stance and leave interest rates unchanged in January and perhaps also in February, policymaker Anna Zielinska-Glebocka told Reuters on Monday.

Zielinska-Glebocka also said that current central bank forecasts suggested consumer prices would continue falling throughout the first quarter of 2015 and that falls beyond that would be unfavourable.

"The Monetary Policy Council as a whole has decided to wait for new information from the real economy," she said in an interview. "We approved such a wait-and-see strategy.

"Now, I think that this strategy will most likely be in place in January and perhaps in February."

The central bank's rate-setting panel has left its benchmark rate at an all-time low of 2.00 percent since November, sticking to its stance that it will only resume easing if there is a weakening of economic growth.

"All depends on incoming information, mainly from the euro zone and the European Central Bank," Zielinska-Glebocka said.

Along with the central bank governor and two other policymakers, she backed motions to cut rates in November, but the motions failed as six others opposed them.

OUTLOOK

Poland's consumer prices fell by a deeper than expected 0.6 percent in November, far below the central bank's 2.5 percent inflation target.

"Forecasts of the central bank show that deflation will be sustained in the first quarter," Zielinska-Glebocka said. "The question is whether it will last longer. If yes, then such an almost one-year deflation would be an unfavourable development."

Earlier on Monday rate-setter Andrzej Bratkowski said Poland should cut its main interest rate by 100 basis points because the economy is likely to slow and the zloty currency may strengthen.

Zielinska-Glebocka said economic growth will likely remain at 3 percent in the coming quarters.

She also said she did not expect major changes on the zloty exchange rate.

The zloty fell to a 2.5-year low at the end of December, hit by a strengthening dollar and the Russian financial crisis.

"It is clear that these changes (on the zloty) were connected with what is happening in the global economy. We are still treated as an emerging market and these turbulences were of a short-term nature in my opinion," she said. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goettig)