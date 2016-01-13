(Combines stories, adds quote)

By Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz

WARSAW Jan 13 Two Polish rate-setter designates said on Wednesday the current level of rates was serving the economy well, signalling they might not be willing to back a reduction in the cost of credit soon as analysts expect.

Their cautious comments on rates have contrasted with earlier statements from representatives of the ruling conservative Law and Justice party (PiS), who have called for lower rates and a potential quantitative easing programme.

The upper chamber of parliament, where PiS holds an absolute majority, has appointed three new members to the 10-member Monetary Policy Council (MPC) on Wednesday - Eugeniusz Gatnar, Jerzy Kropiwnicki and Marek Chrzanowski - who will participate in the MPC rate meeting in February.

Two more PiS-backed candidates to join the MPC in February - Grazyna Ancyparowicz and Eryk Lon - are expected to be appointed by the lower chamber of parliament later this week.

No new members are taking part in the rate meeting ending tomorrow.

There will be three more rate setters to join the MPC at the March rate meeting, one appointed by the lower chamber and two by president Andrzej Duda, who will also name a new central bank governor in June.

NEW RATE-SETTERS

Gatnar and Kropiwnicki said on Wednesday the current level of rates, at an all time low of 1.5 percent since March last year, was good for the economy.

"I believe that one needs to approach (any) changes to the interest rate in Poland with utmost care," Kropiwnicki said.

"My general view is that one should not fix something that works well," he said, adding that he was "sceptical" about stimulating economic growth with monetary policy.

"The deflation in Poland, and the world, results from very low prices of energy resources and food," Gatnar said, saying the current level was appropriate and left room for both a cut and an increase in rates.

Analyst polled by Reuters last week expect a 25 basis rate cut in the second quarter as they believe new rate-setters will be more dovish than their predecessors.

Earlier this week Ancyparowicz said interest rates should remain stable for now, given inflationary risks from, among other things, PiS flagship policy of higher child benefits.

Ancyparowicz told Reuters in December that it would be safer for now not to implement a quantitative easing programme in Poland.

"There was no definite support from any member in favour of rate cuts or on using unorthodox policy," economist at Nomura, Peter Attard Montalto said in a note.

"It seems both are on the table, but with caution and analysis needed before deployment because growth is broadly viewed as ok and deflation is seen as temporary because of weak commodity prices," he said.

Consumer prices have been falling for well over a year in Poland, despite economic growth of more than 3 percent and a central bank inflation target of 2.5 percent.

The current rate-setters have argued that the price fall has been caused by an external decline in commodity prices, which has not hurt the domestic economy.

The bank has cut its benchmark rate by a total of 325 basis points since late 2012 to spur growth and inflation. (Reporting by Marcin Goettig and Pawel Florkiewicz; Writing by Marcin Goettig; Editing by Richard Balmforth)